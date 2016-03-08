Ronaldo makes telephonic contact with Allegri
09 July at 13:35Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and Old Lady target Cristiano Ronaldo have reportedly made telephonic contact recently.
Ronaldo has drawn heavy links with a move to Juventus and is willing to leave the Los Blancos to move to the Old Lady. Talks are ongoing and the deal seems close.
Spanish outlet Cadena Cope report of telephonic contact between Ronaldo and his possible future manager Massimiliano Allegri, with a move to the bianconeri seeming close at this point.
The call was made to know each other more as this is the first time that both of them will be working together.
