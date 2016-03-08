...
Ronaldo, Mandzukic and other Juve stars post motivational messages ahead of Atletico clash

19 February at 17:55
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic are among those who posted motivational messages on social media ahead of Juventus' Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. As we write, the Old Lady is landing in Madrid where, tomorrow, she will face Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

ATLETICO-JUVE: TEAM NEWS LIVE

Cristiano Ronaldo has been signing autographs for fans before the take-off from Turin and within an hour, both Diego Simeone and Max Allegri will speak with media from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Click in the gallery to watch the social media posts of Juventus players ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico.


