LIVE - Juve prepare for Atletico: Douglas Costa trains, Bonucci and Dybala reflect on UCL clash

Allegri e Simeone, Juve-Atletico
19 February at 13:15
Juventus will face Atletico Madrid tomorrow at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid in what will be one of the deciding matches for the Bianconeri's season. Massimiliano Allegri's men could make a step forward towards qualification to the next round of the Champions League and also a step forward towards their big seasonal goal but are going to face a tough Atletico Madrid side led by Diego Simeone.

You can follow all the live updates with Calciomercato.com here, as the Bianconeri prepare for tomorrow's matchup:

13:00 - Dybala: 'Ronaldo is like Messi. Allegri is giving me a lot of freedom'​

12:45 - Douglas Costa trains with the team ahead of Atletico-Juventus

12:30 - Chiellini: 'Ronaldo makes us play beyond our limits. I want to return to Madrid for the UCL final'

12:15 - Lippi praises Gattuso and reveals why Juventus can win the Champions League with CR7

9:30 - Bonucci admits Real Madrid interest and reveals why he was not happy about CR7's arrival

9:00 - Juventus will train today at 11:45 CET and at 16:00 the flight to Madrid is scheduled. The squad will arrive in Madrid at around 18:00 and Massimiliano Allegri will have his pre-match press conference with a Juventus player at 18:45.

