LIVE - Juve prepare for Atletico: Douglas Costa trains, Bonucci and Dybala reflect on UCL clash

Juventus will face Atletico Madrid tomorrow at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid in what will be one of the deciding matches for the Bianconeri's season. Massimiliano Allegri's men could make a step forward towards qualification to the next round of the Champions League and also a step forward towards their big seasonal goal but are going to face a tough Atletico Madrid side led by Diego Simeone.You can follow all the live updates with Calciomercato.com here, as the Bianconeri prepare for tomorrow's matchup:Juventus will train today at 11:45 CET and at 16:00 the flight to Madrid is scheduled. The squad will arrive in Madrid at around 18:00 and Massimiliano Allegri will have his pre-match press conference with a Juventus player at 18:45.