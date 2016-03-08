‘Ronaldo needs to rest, Zapata nullifies De Sciglio’: papers react to Juve’s Coppa Italia elimination
31 January at 12:35Juventus were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Atalanta last night. ‘La Dea’ put down a stunning performance against the Old Lady of Italian football and managed an incredible 3-0 that allows Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to qualify for the semi-finals.
Duvan Zapata was once again the MVP of the match. The Colombian has scored in each one of the last ten games in all competitions for a total of 17 goals. Four of those were scored against Juventus.
As Il Corriere dello Sport points out, the former Sampdoria star ‘nullified’ Mattia De Sciglio who was used a central defender to replace Giorgio Chiellini who picked up a muscle injury in the first minutes of the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to shine but was not the worst Juventus player on the pitch. Tuttosport rates the Portuguese star 5.5/10 and claims the Portuguese star needs to rest.
The likes of Joao Cancelo and Mattia De Sciglio have been rated as the worst on the pitch for Juve by Italian papers.
Check out the player ratings of Atalanta-Juve in our gallery. CLICK HERE for the ratings of Calciomercato.com.
