Ronaldo rape allegation investigation likely to last more than 2 years
17 October at 11:00It has been a lengthy case with many surprising developments and it is also expected to be a similarly lengthy trial for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is facing rape allegations for alleged sexual violence by Kathryn Mayorga from the United States.
In the recent days, the lawyer of the Juventus star, Peter Christiansen, met with the authorities who are investigating the case and he is now preparing the defensive strategy with his legal team.
Meanwhile, a source related to the investigation spoke to Correio da Manha and explained the complexity of the situation and how long it could take to come to a conclusion.
"The case is still under investigation by the police and it is not expected that this phase will be completed quickly. The case may pass to the Public Prosecutor who, after examining all the evidence collected, will decide whether or not to accuse Ronaldo. It will take a long time, at least two years, to complete all these procedures," the source said.
