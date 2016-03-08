Ronaldo reacts to rape accusation on social media
Ms Mayorga spoke to Der Spiegel to reveal that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star sexually raped her almost ten years ago and that Ronaldo paid £ 375.000 to prevent her from speaking to media about what happened.
Ronaldo had already responded to accusations with a video posted on Instagram last week but after new footages and pictures about that night in Las Vegas emerged, Ronaldo made two more statements on Twitter today to confirm that he has nothing to do with this story.
Ronaldo shared two messages written in Portuguese on Twitter, here’s the translation: “I strongly deny accusations against me. Sexual abuse is an abominable crime that is against what I want and what I believe in. I am not going to continue this media show created against me by people who are just trying to have exposure.”
“I will explain with serenity the result of any investigation but nothing weighs on my conscience.”
Nego terminantemente as acusações de que sou alvo. Considero a violação um crime abjecto, contrário a tudo aquilo que sou e em que acredito. Não vou alimentar o espectáculo mediático montado por quem se quer promover à minha custa.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 3 ottobre 2018
Aguardarei com tranquilidade o resultado de quaisquer investigações e processos, pois nada me pesa na consciência.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 3 ottobre 2018
Go to comments