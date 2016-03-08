Ronaldo's biographer: 'He tried leaving Real in the last two years'
21 September at 21:35Cristiano Ronaldo's biographer and Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that the Portuguese star had been wanting to leave Real Madrid over the last two years.
Ronaldo did leave Real to join Juventus this past summer for a fee of 100 million euros and while his start to the season was slightly disappointing, Ronaldo scored twice against Sassuolo at the weekend.
Balague was recently talking to Sky Sport about Ronaldo and he revealed that the forward was looking and trying to leave the Los Blancos over the last two years but no one had made the right offer.
Balague said: "Ronaldo wanted to go to a place where he felt loved, I do not know what happened that evening (when he scored the overhead kick against Juve) that convinced him, but in the last two years Ronaldo had tried to leave.
"No one had ever made the right offer. It's nice to say that after that goal he decided to go to Juventus. He felt the respect he did not feel in Madrid and he reacted with humility.
"Like Juventus, he always wants to win, he does not get tired and when there is this mentality, you never want to stop."
