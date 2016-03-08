Ronaldo says yes to Juventus salary cut amidst Coronavirus pandemic: the latest
28 March at 13:00As Gazzetta dello Sport reported yesterday, Juventus' captain Giorgio Chiellini has contacted his teammates with regard to the potential salary cuts and sacrifices from the players during the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, with the goal to ease the difficult situation to the Bianconeri club.
And the message from the captain found the players in agreement, including the green light from the star of the team Cristiano Ronaldo, as revealed by Tuttosport (via goal.com).
The Turin-based paper added that the Portuguese superstar agreed to the renunciation of a part of the annual salary (a month and a half), joining the likes of Buffon and Bonucci who have already decided to do so. The renounced salary of Ronaldo amounts to almost 4 million euros.
And this is a line that seems to have found a favourable opinion also amongst all the players, a line drawn by the club in synergy with the captain through remote talks that took place in recent days.
