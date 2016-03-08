Ronaldo seeks advise from Ancelotti about Juventus move
08 July at 12:45Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly seeked the advise of former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as he looks to move to Juventus this summer.
Ronaldo played under the tutelage of Ancelotti for two years from 2013 to 2015 and even won the UEFA Champions League under the Italian.
The Portuguese superstar is reportedly ready to leave Real this summer and is willing to join the Old Lady.
Corriere dello Sport report that Ronaldo has seeked advise from Ancelotti about a move to Juventus and about the possibility of playing under bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri.
Ronaldo called Ancelotti recently and touched upon various topics. One of them was Ronaldo's move to Juventus and the player's doubts about Allegri and Juventus were dissipated by Ancelotti.
They also talked about facing each other when Juventus and Napoli go head to head next season in the Serie A.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
