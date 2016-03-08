Ronaldo’s Juventus move could lead to many changes at the Allianz Stadium with Gonzalo Higuain who is tipped to leave Turin and join Chelsea to partially finance Ronaldo’s arrival in black-and white.According to Premium Sport, however, the Argentinean striker is not the only one who could be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium in the summer.The Italian broadcasters, in fact, claim Liverpool have set their sights on Paulo Dybala.La Joya netted 22 goals in Serie A last season registering a new personal record for goals scored in a single Serie A campaign.Massimiliano Allegri has recently spoken out about the future of the Argentina International claiming that Juve are not planning to sell him.“I’ve spoken to him before the World Cup and I can say that Dybala is not going to leave in the summer. He wants to have a great campaign and after that he can leave to join Real, Barça or Bayern, the only three clubs bigger than Juve”, Allegri said last month.​According to Sportmediaset Liverpool’s boss Klopp has sounded out the player’s availability through his friend and middleman Gustavo Mascardi.