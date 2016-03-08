Live: Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus – the latest in the deal of the century
06 July at 12:00Football news and publications around the world are exploding with the news of the potential switch of Cristiano Ronaldo from La Liga giants Real Madrid to Serie A champions Juventus.
There is so much news to cover, with developments coming through thick and fast. For this, CalcioMercato.com have compiled a live thread for you of all the day’s CR7 news, with links to our pieces covering the topic.
Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed that he wants to join Juventus, yet the main stumbling block appears to be a deal being thrashed out between Juventus and Real Madrid. Ronaldo’s €100m unwritten release clause has reportedly expired last month, meaning that Juve may have to cough up closer to €130m to secure the 33-year-olds signature.
Below, you can follow along with all the latest news as it comes through – which we will be updating regularly throughout the day.
11:40 – Agnelli has called Ronaldo, the next steps to close the deal
10:50 – Truth about the division between Ronaldo, Perez and Madrid
09:50 – From Spain, Portugal: “Juve will present CR7 tomorrow”
09:40 – The front pages of the papers from around Europe
00:10 – Ronaldo gives his word but Perez raises price-tag
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments