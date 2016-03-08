Ronaldo to Juventus is a done deal
10 July at 16:30Juventus have closed the deal to sign Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has drawn heavy links with a move to Juventus and talks are already underway for a possible move. The forward is willing to leave the Los Blancos to join the bianconeri this summer.
Spanish outlet Marca claim that Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus is now complete, with all now agreed. And our sources at CalcioMercato understand that it indeed is done.
It is said that the transfer will be announced later today and Marca refer to it as the 'business of the century'.
Jorge Mendes has already offered Juventus' fee of 100 million euros to Ronaldo and the deal is now told to be done by our counterparts in Spain. Mendes will arrive in Greece later today and him, Agnelli and Ronaldo will travel to Turin tomorrow.
An announcement is expected to be made later today.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
