Ronaldo recovers for Atletico match, Alex Sandro and Rabiot uncertain: the latest
24 November at 15:30This morning, Juventus informed about the conditions of the trio injured in the match against Atalanta - Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Matthijs De Ligt. However, the Bianconeri have also released a statement on their star player Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro.
"Ronaldo completed the whole training session," the statement said. CR7 is thus back in the group and will be ready to play against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
"Rabiot and Alex Sandro have done individualized work on the field. They will still try to be available for Atletico Madrid but they should certainly be ready for the next Serie A match against Sassuolo," the statement added.
