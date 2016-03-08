Rudi Garcia remembers Astori: 'I feel he is still amongst us, he would have become a coach'
03 March at 16:45Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has paid tribute to Davide Astori, saying that it still feels as if he still is around him and has revealed that he would have gone onto become a coach after retiring.
Garcia had Astori playing under him during their days together at Roma and Garcia was recently talking to Corriere Fiorentino about the late defender.
He said: “It’s still difficult for me to talk about him in the past tense, as I feel like he’s here with us.
“Davide was elegance incarnate, both on and off the pitch. He was interested in every aspect of the work we did, very different to most football players. “I was absolutely convinced, and I told him this, that he would certainly have become a great Coach after his playing career concluded.”
Tomorrow marks an year since Astori met a sad demise when he died in his sleep during the early hours of morning of the day when Fiorentina had to face Udinese in Udine itself.
All Serie A games will stop in the 13th minute to remember Astori and the Lazio-Roma game stopped in the 13 minute to pay tribute to the former La Viola defender.
