Rugani's agent: 'From Agnelli to Allegri, everyone wanted his renewal. We are proud of it'
11 April at 16:35The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has said that everyone at the club wanted the player to sign a new deal at the club and they're proud that he has done just that.
Rugani impressed for the bianconeri in the recent UEFA Champions League game against Ajax and in the absence of Giorgio Chiellini, came up with a performance which proved why he signed a new deal at the club.
Talking to TuttoJuve recently, his agent Davide Torchia said that everyone at the club wanted the Italian to sign a new deal at the club.
He said: -"There has never been a line to pass to reach the decisive moment, honestly since this summer there has been a provision by Juventus, in the figures of Agnelli, Paratici, Nedved, to continue towards this road.
"The direction of the coach, the people who work in this club are very serious - for our part, there was already pride in this solution, and for this reason there was never a specific date.
"The company has focused on the longest contract that could be made, we were very happy with the umpteenth demonstration of confidence on the part of Juve and so far everything is progressing for the best."
