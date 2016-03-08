Rugani to Roma: meeting scheduled for tomorrow
26 August at 22:55Juventus and Roma are now set to resume talks about the transfer of Daniele Rugani.
Already yesterday evening Fabio Paratici had returned to Rome, officially to watch the match against Genoa. But the negotiation that was put on stand-by Thursday is now resumed and in the post-match he met the Giallorossi CEO Fienga and the intermediary of the operation.
Juventus continues to evaluate Rugani altogether over 30 million: the request of the Bianconeri is 20 million-plus the Riccardi and Celar- a request already rejected in recent days, we understand.
And tomorrow a new summit is scheduled. Meanwhile, during the day, the agent of Rugani also arrived in Rome and the evening there was a meeting with the ds Gianluca Petrachi.
Time goes by, Juve has an increasing need to sell. Roma increasingly needs to buy a defender- just enough to make optimism seep again.
