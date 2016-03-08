Ruiz admires Guardiola, but there is Real and Barca in the mix
26 November at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz is one of the hottest property in the Italy’s top division.
The Spain international has been attracting interest from number of clubs, both within Italy and abroad as well.
But one thing which is becoming clear in the recent past is that the former Real Betis midfielder is a big fan of English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola and would love to work with him in the near future.
City are one of the top three clubs who have showed interest in signing the versatile midfielder and they are likely to make a move for him in the summer of 2020.
However, there is strong interest in Ruiz from his native country Spain where the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are really keen on signing the midfielder in the next summer as well.
For this purpose, Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to extend the player contract with a bigger release clause—something the player and his representative are not interested in.
Due to recent turmoil, talks about Ruiz’s extension have slowed down and it will be interesting to see how the Naples-based club will keep their prized asset at the club come the summer of 2020.
Fabrizio Romano
