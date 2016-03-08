Salvini blasts Balotelli: 'Italy has other problems than racism'
09 November at 18:15The relationship between the two is not good. Lega leader Matteo Salvini and Mario Balotelli have never concealed the lack of mutual respect and after what happened in Verona last week (when the Brescia striker kicked the ball at the Verona ultras group), the "difference of opinion" is made even more evident.
The former Minister of the Interior had already expressed himself on the hot topic before and spoke once again today during his visit to the Eicma fair in Milano. During this visit, in fact, Salvin replied to one of those present who opened the discussion.
"Poor, innocent Balotelli, poor star. A person so staid and polite. I condemn every gesture of violence and racism but I prefer others in the field to Balotelli.," he said.
Afterwards, when asked if he thought the controversy after the Bentegodi episode was excessive, Salvini replied like this: "Yes, Italy has other problems."
