Sampdoria-AC Milan paper ratings: Donnarumma the flop, Praet and Linetty on fire

AC Milan lost 0-1 yesterday against Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and did not manage to make a leap forward towards Champions League qualification. The game was decided already in the first minute when Gianluigi Donnarumma's fatal mistake led to Defrel's goal, with the score staying the same for the rest of the match. Here are the player ratings of both teams from some Italian media.SAMPDORIA (4-3-1-2): Audero 7; Sala 7, Andersen 6,5, Colley 7, Murru 6; Praet 7, Vieira 7, Linetty 6.5; Ramirez 6; Defrel 7, Quagliarella 6,5. Substitutions: Saponara 6, Jankto N/A, Gabbiadini N/AMILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma 4.5; Calabria 5.5, Musacchio 5.5, Romagnoli 6, Rodriguez 5; Bakayoko 5, Biglia 5, Calhanoglu 5; Suso 6, Piatek 5.5, Castillejo 5. Substitutions: Conti 6, Cutrone 6, Paqueta 6