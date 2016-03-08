Sampdoria, agreement reached with Ranieri: the details
11 October at 17:20Now there are no more doubts: Claudio Ranieri is the new manager of Sampdoria. An agreement has been reached before the former Roma boss and the club president Massimo Ferrero. In fact, the contract was signed just a few hours ago.
Ranieri has signed a two-year deal worth €2m per year, although the agreement would be cut short if the Genoa side get relegated, as Calciomercato.com have learned. However, relegation seems unlikely for the classic club.
The full agreement was reached after today's meeting, during which the distance between the two parties was further reduced, eventually arriving at a point where both were satisfied.
For the former Leicester man, there are a few bonuses in the contract as well, should he reach the objectives set with his new side. Given his experience and knowledge, he should have no issues getting this team back on track after a slow start.
