Sampdoria, 'Airplane gesture' fan apologises for his action
26 September at 19:00The Sampdoria fan who was caught doing the ‘plane gesture’ towards Torino fans, mocking the victims of the Superga crash, has apologised for the gesture to Milan based newspaper il Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today.
The man, quickly identified as a financial broker in his early 30s and unconnected with the club’s ultras, was disappointed with his actions and apologised.
"Sorry, I did not want to hurt anyone, I do not know why I made that gesture, I'm just a d..."
The fan, only known as ‘G.’, was handed a two-year ban from the stadium for the gesture.
Apollo Heyes
