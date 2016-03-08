Sampdoria and Genoa, Councillor discusses poor condition of Luigi Ferraris
24 September at 19:45Despite the renovation works aimed at upgrading Sampdoria and Genoa’s Stadio Luigi Ferraris, the structural flaws of the stadium in Genoa are still too problematic. This was seen last Sunday before Sampdoria’s game against Torino, with heavy rain flooding the stadium.
One particularly worrying aspect is the toilets inside the stadium, which are literally usable, alongside the other problems such as the water infiltration and structural cracks.
The local government discussed who is responsible for the maintenance of Sampdoria and Genoa’s stadium. The Councillor of the City of Genoa for Budget, Public Works and Maintenance Pietro Piciocchi spoke to Italian media outlet Primocanale via Calciomercato.com about the responsibility.
“The management of the stadium is in the hands of the company 'Luigi Ferraris'. So, it is the company Luigi Ferraris that is responsible for the maintenance.”
However, Piciocchi promised a direct intervention of the toilet issues.
"I take note of this problem on the toilets and maybe I'll take care of it personally, but the competence is theirs".
