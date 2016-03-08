Exclusive: Sampdoria and Inter in talks over Bastoni loan
20 June at 15:25After their meetings over the past few days Inter now seem close to finalising their transfer plans. With Dzeko and potentially Barella set to be the two big names coming in to the club, they have switched their attention now to the outgoings and specifically that of Alessandro Bastoni.
The 20 year old centre-back impressed last season on loan at Parma and could well be used as part of the deal to bring Barella to the Nerazzurri from Cagliari. However Sampdoria have also registered an interest in the defender, who last night started for Italy U21s in their 1-0 defeat against Poland in the European Championships.
On Wednesday Sampdoria officials met with those of Inter to discuss a potential deal for the young defender. Sampdoria are keen to bring him in on load for the next season, and see him as someone who could help fill the void left by Joachim Andersen, should he leave as is expected this window. Genoa are the final potential destination for Bastoni, who seems to me a man in demand this summer. The choice will eventually be made by Marotta, and with the defenders best interests in mind as Inter do not want to lose him on a permanent deal.
