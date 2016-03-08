Sampdoria and Newcastle call Gattuso
29 May at 11:45Gennaro Gattuso was sacked as AC Milan manager but the former Rossoneri midfielder has already many requests for the next season.
According to La Repubblica, Sampdoria's director and lawyer Antonio Romei has already contacted the former AC Milan manager to offer him the job at the Marassi.
The first contact between Romei and Gatuso was established a few months ago but Gattuso warned Sampdoria that he would have only taken a final decision about his future at the end of the season.
Now that the season is over and Gattuso is searching for a new club, Sampdoria has offered him a three-year contract. "Rino" is said to be flattered by the interest of the Blucerchiati who are likely to part ways with their manager Marco Giampaolo.
The Genoa-based club, however, are not the only side interested in hiring Gattuso has it has been reported that Newcastle have also sounded out the manager's availability.
