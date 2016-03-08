Sampdoria, Bertolacci: 'I'll repay the trust in me on the pitch'
08 October at 23:30Sampdoria midfielder Andrea Bertolacci spoke on the official Sampdoria website via Calciomercato.com today following the announcement of his arrival at the Ligurian club.
The 28-year-old Italian touched on his farewell year with Milan and his hopes with his new club.
"This year will be important for me because I want to show the player I am. The last season at AC Milan was a difficult one in many ways: the coach and the club wanted to keep me at all costs, so playing very little was difficult. But it helped me from the point of view of experience, it changed me from a human and character point of view. Genoa? I don't deny the past with other colours, but what matters most now is Sampdoria. I feel like saying that I'll repay the trust I've been given on the pitch and I can't wait to do so.”
Bertolacci was a free agent after his contracted expired with Milan earlier this year and the Italian international failed to find a new club over the summer. However, Sampdoria decide to acquire him and offered him a one-year deal.
Apollo Heyes
