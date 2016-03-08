Sampdoria confident of Gattuso deal, look to offer three-year deal
29 May at 15:35Serie A side Sampdoria are reportedly confident of signing Rino Gattuso and are looking to offer a three-year deal to the former AC Milan boss.
Gattuso has left his post as the rossoneri boss recently, as the side failed to finish inside the top four in what was a high-pressure last day of the Serie A campaign. The Italian took over the reins at the club after the sacking of Vincenzo Montella in 2017.
La Repubblica state that Gattuso is flattered by interest from Samp as there has been contact between the two parties not just now but some weeks ago too. He would be interested in taking over a role at the blucercherati next season. They had postponed talks till the end of the season they are now expected to take off now that Gattuso is no more the manager at San Siro.
Samp's interest in well known and they are ready to offer a three-year deal to the former Milan and Rangers' player. But Gattuso does not want to limit himself in Italy and could consider a move to Newcastle United, who remain interested in the former midfielder.
