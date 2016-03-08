Sampdoria defender could be AC Milan's first gift to Giampaolo
02 June at 16:20Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen could reportedly be AC Milan's and Paolo Maldini's first gift to Marco Giampaolo.
With the rossoneri now without a manager after the exit of Rino Gattuso, the club is on the lookout for a new manager. Simone Inzaghi is set to stay at Lazio and Marco Giampaolo is now the favorite to take over the role and is already in talks.
A report from Corriere dello Sport states that Milan are interested in Andersen, who has witnessed a rise to prominence under Giampaolo at Sampdoria in the last two seasons.
Tomorrow is the day when Maldini will make a decision about his future at the rossoneri and Ivan Gazidis is expected to receive a positive response about a stay at the club.
Giampaolo is the first name on Maldini's list for appointing the next Milan manager and apart from Andersen, Dennis Praet could also be a player that could be brought to the San Siro along with Andersen.
