Sampdoria, delay in sale to Vialli’s consortium but deal is still on
02 October at 10:20Yesterday, Gianluca Vialli’s consortium and Sampdoria’s President Massimo Ferrero were expected to issue a statement announcing that they would continue negotiations for the sale of the club, but despite the lack of announcement, the deal is still on, according to Genoa based newspaper Il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato.com.
The two parties delayed the announcement due to the complexities of the deal, with the two billionaires in Vialli’s group having to work with law firms across the world to finalise proceedings. This meant that a joint statement with Ferrero’s Holding Max group couldn’t be announced on such short notice.
However, the deal is set to still go ahead, with the delay simply due to timing and complexities of the negotiations. The offer should be formally announced by next week, with Ferrero hoping that the negotiations will be smooth due to his wishes to sell the club as soon as possible. The Sampdoria President is also hoping that Vialli’s consortium won’t lower their offer, which would leave him in a tough position.
Apollo Heyes
