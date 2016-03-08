Sampdoria interested in re-signing free-agent Silvestre

Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria are interested in re-signing veteran defender Matias Silvestre who is also a free-agent.The Blucerchiati are still in the market to find reinforcement for the defensive line which is clearly struggling and have identified the 34-year-old as a perfect fit.If the deal will go through, it will be Silvestre’s second spell at the club. During his first tenure, the Mercedes-born defender spent five years at the club from 2014-18 and made 134 league appearances.