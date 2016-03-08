Sampdoria president Ferrero hints at Giampaolo's imminent AC Milan move

06 June at 13:00
Marco Giampaolo's move seems to be only a formality now. Earlier today we informed you exclusively that the manager has reached an agreement with AC Milan and that all that remains to be resolved is the termination of his contract with Sampdoria. Now, confirmations have also arrived from Sampdoria's president Massimo Ferrero.

"I am an attentive reader of newspapers. Giampaolo told me he's going on vacation and that we'll meet on Monday. I've already said that and you have already written in. He is under contract with me," he said.

"His move to Milan? I say that they will make a great purchase and, I repeat, I can never hold back a person who flew high above Sampdoria and does well in other shores. Pioli? He is a great coach, very nice. I had the opportunity to meet him three years ago," Ferrero added.

