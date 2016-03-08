Sampdoria set €18m price tag on Genoa target Caprari
30 December at 14:40Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria have set a price tag of €18 million for striker Gianluca Caprari, as per Il Secolo XIX cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from his current club and has been attracting interest from league rivals Genoa who are desperate to bolster their attacking department in the mid-season transfer window in order to increase their chances of survival in the Italy’s top division.
As per the latest report, Sampdoria have set a price tag of €18 million on a player who has a contract with the club till the summer of 2022.
Caprari has been with the Blucerchiati since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Inter Milan in a deal worth of €15 million.
Since then, the Italy U20 international has represented his current club in 78 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 16 goals along with providing three assists.
