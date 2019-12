Sampdoria set €18m price tag on Genoa target Caprari

Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria have set a price tag of €18 million for striker Gianluca Caprari, as per Il Secolo XIX cited by Calciomercato.com The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from his current club and has been attracting interest from league rivals Genoa who are desperate to bolster their attacking department in the mid-season transfer window in order to increase their chances of survival in the Italy’s top division.As per the latest report, Sampdoria have set a price tag of €18 million on a player who has a contract with the club till the summer of 2022.Caprari has been with the Blucerchiati since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Inter Milan in a deal worth of €15 million.Since then, the Italy U20 international has represented his current club in 78 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 16 goals along with providing three assists.