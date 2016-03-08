Sampdoria star: 'Quagliarella is a little surprised he is doing so well'

25 March at 14:45
Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen has said that his teammate Fabio Quagliarella is surprised that he is doing so well this season.

The Italian was called upto the senior national side and made a substitute appearance against Finland. He is currently the Serie A's highest scorer, having scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andersen was talking to bold.dk and said: "He is playing a crazy season and everyone loves him , both in Sampdoria and in the national team.

"It is wonderful for us to be able to count on his goals. He's doing even better than last year, it's not normal to score so much at his age.

"He has a lot of experience and confidence in his own means, it's nice to have him as a striker. I think he is a little surprised too. "

Quagliarella has appeared in 27 Serie A games this season, scoring 21 times. He has also assisted seven times.

 

