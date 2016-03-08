Sampdoria to offer Giampaolo a new deal amidst Roma and Milan interest
26 April at 12:00
Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo has won many admirers this season, including both the Rossoneri and Roma who both see the Italian as a possible replacement on the bench for next year.
For Milan, the interest in Giampaolo is mainly should the team only qualify for the Europa League, if the Milanese club were to qualify for the next Champions League, it would probably turn on more international profiles.
For Roma, Giampaolo's candidacy seems more behind other profiles, such as Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri or Giampiero Gasperini. Sampdoria, however, legitimately does not want to lose a coach who in the last three years has regularly brought the team strong league positions.
For this reason, Ferrero would be thinking of proposing even a contract renewal until 2022 to the Sampdoria technician, whose current deal runs until 2020.
This would be an important confirmation for the coach of Giulianova, in a delicate moment: the renewal of Giampaolo would also serve to dispel the clouds after Bologna when Ferrero criticized the formation taken on the field at the Dall'Ara provoking the wrath of Sabatini.
