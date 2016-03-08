Sampdoria, Vignato will arrive today: the details

02 September at 11:45
Emanuel Vignato is coming to Sampdoria. Expected today in Genoa, the 19-year-old starlet is moving from recently demoted side Chievo Verona and has long been followed by the Blucerchiato. The consistent assaults from the Ligurian club have borne fruit, because finally Sampdoria have reached an agreement with the Gialloblu on a basis of €5m plus some bonuses.
 
Emanuel’s 15-year-old brother Samuele will also arrive at Sampdoria, a key part of the deal requested by the Vignato family. The 19-year-old midfielder will sign a five-year contract that will see him with the Ligurian club until 2024, with the final agreement being expected soon before the Genovese side deposit his contract with the League. This comes after a long summer for the Vignato family, with Emanuel being chased by multiple clubs across Italy and Europe, with other interested sides such as Torino and Bayern Munich falling by the wayside. Vignato is likely to get more first team action with Sampdoria.

Apollo Heyes

