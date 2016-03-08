San Siro to be demolished and rebuilt by 2023
04 March at 14:25The San Siro Stadium is reportedly expected to be demolished in favor of a bigger and more modern stadium that Inter Milan and AC Milan are expected to use from around 2023.
The San Siro was built in 1926 and was overseen by the then rossoneri president Piero Pirelli. It now appears as though both the clubs are about to strike an agreement to build a new stadium of a capacity of more than 60,000.
La Republicca state that the municipal council has given green light to the project. While Milan have given the approval, Inter are yet to give it but they are expected to say 'yes' to it.
The new stadium will be more modern than the San Siro and will likely have new sports and recreational facilities, apart from shopping centres.
It will be built about 100 metres away from where the San Siro is, with the project expected to cost about 600 million euros.
The report also claims that this will be the most innovate stadium project in Europe. Recently, top officials from both Milan and Inter were on a trip to the United States with executives from Goldman Sachs to study the way stadiums like the MetLife have been built and maintained.
By Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
