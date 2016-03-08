Sanchez's agent at San Siro: future in Italy for the Man Utd man?
08 May at 22:30Manchester United's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League has opened the door for several departures on the market, with Alexis Sanchez seemingly being one of these players.
The Chilean is not in Solkjaer's plans and is, therefore, set to leave the Old Trafford side this summer. In Italy, rumours suggest that both Inter and Juventus are keeping tabs on the player, who would like a return to Serie A after leaving Udinese in 2011.
In fact, Sanchez's agent was at San Siro for Milan-Bologna and according to the Gazzetta Dello Sport, he had the chance to meet the Inter management, who have appreciated the winger since his Udinese days.
Juventus, on the other hand, are a bit laid-back in their approach, as the player's wages are currently very expensive. However, starting next season, he is sure to see a decrease in his salary.
