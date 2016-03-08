Sandro Tonali, concrete interest from Juve, Atletico and the situation
06 December at 13:45Italian Serie A outfit Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sando Tonali is a man who has many admirers, both locally and abroad as well.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from number of European powerhouses in the recent past.
At one stage, Brescia’s owner Massimo Cellino remained adamant that Tonali will not be allowed to leave the club—as he did in the summer by rejecting a concrete offer from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)—but things have changed in the recent past and there is a sense that the player is eager to leave his current club in order to take a major step in his career.
It is believed that Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are the two clubs who are leading the race to sign the Italy international for different reasons and both are eager to conclude the operation as early as January.
The reason for such a move this early is because the hierarchy in Turin and Madrid are aware of the fact that player’s price can increase significantly with an impressive show in the UEFA Euro 2020 which is going to be organized in the summer.
However, Brescia’s hierarchy have informed everyone that they will only listen to offers starting from €45 to €50 million for the player and it is interesting to see which club will show up with the money first.
Federico Albrizio
