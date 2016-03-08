Sarri again defends ‘young’ De Ligt
02 October at 13:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has once again defended newly-signed centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.
The Dutch international is one of the most highly-rated defenders in the world of football following his heroics with his former club during the 2019-20 season where he played a key role in helping Ajax to cement a semi-finals spot in the UEFA Champions League.
However, ever since arriving in Turin, De Ligt has come under criticism from some quarters in the Italian football following his slow start at the new club.
Most of it was down to the fact that De Ligt became the most expensive defender in the history of Serie A when he moved to the Bianconeri from the Dutch club for a recorded fee of €75 million.
While talking to the media after the Champions League match against Bayer
Leverkusen, Juventus manager Sarri was asked whether the club paid more than they should’ve for De Ligt, to which he responded by saying: “We paid the price of a top defender and in the modern market, you have to pay that much to get a player who is as talented as De Ligt. In the summer, I saw clubs paid more money for players who are far lesser talented than him [De Light].”
While talking about the defender’s performance, Sarri revealed his satisfaction by saying: “He is doing well. We have to keep in mind that he is very young. He is trying to adjust and it will take some time for that to happen.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments