Sarri and Jorginho to Chelsea live: what we know so far and possible future developments
11 July at 20:00With Aurelio Di Laurentiis having confirmed that Chelsea are very close to signing Maurizio Sarri, the Napoli president has also confirmed that the Blues are in for Jorginho as well despite the Italian having drawn links with a move to Manchester City over the last few months.
We understand that Jorginho is expected to fly in to London to complete a move to Chelsea soon and Sarri all but set to complete the switch, we at CalcioMercato.com are reporting about the latest developments in this very talked about saga.
La Repubblica report that Cesc Fabregas could be used as a makeweight by Chelsea for Sarri and Jorginho, with Carlo Ancelotti willing to make the Spaniard a part of his side.(READ HERE)
UPDATES ON THE JORGINHO\SARRI FRONT:
- Jorginho headed back to Italy as his move to Chelsea inches closer and closer...
- Sarri's move to Chelsea is also close as Napoli lawyer confirms it...
For more transfer news and updates, click here right now.
Go to comments