Sarri blasts Dynamo Kiev pitch ahead of EL return leg: 'Why doesn't UEFA intervene?'
13 March at 21:45Chelsea will face Dynamo Kiev tomorrow in the return leg of the Europa League last 16 after winning the first match 3-0 at the Stamford Bridge. Maurizio Sarri spoke in a pre-match conference on the eve of the match and complained about the condition of the stadium in Kiev.
"The pitch is a disaster. I think it is very dangerous to play football right now, there is a danger of injury but this is the situation and we must accept it. We have to play, there are no other solutions," he said.
"It will be dangerous even for our opponents. I don't know why the pitch is bad, probably winter. But I played here two years ago and the field was wonderful. I cannot understand why UEFA has not paid much attention to this aspect. We have a bad field and UEFA is thinking about player lists to be presented at the right time," Sarri added.
