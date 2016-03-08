Sarri confirms Ronaldo out of Atalanta clash
22 November at 12:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the team’s next match against Atalanta on Saturday.
Both Sarri and Ronaldo has been involved in a rather weird controversy in the recent past where the Portuguese showed his anger after being substituted twice before the international break.
Sarri maintained throughout that the former Real Madrid striker was substituted because he was not 100 %, which was later confirmed by the player himself but after playing two full matches for his country Portugal.
Talking to the media ahead of the weekend’s league fixture against Atalanta, Sarri confirmed that the former Manchester United striker will 99 % not play in the match on Saturday, however, his participation in the mid-week tie against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League will be decided later.
“Cristiano has returned not feeling well,” he said. “99 % he is out of the game tomorrow. But we will see whether he can play in the match against Atletico Madrid later.”
Talking about the rival for the Saturday’s game, Sarri revealed that he is expecting a tough game against a good opposition.
"The most beautiful definition of playing against Atalanta was given by Guardiola where he said that playing against them is like going to a dentist where you can come out smiling, but with pain,” said Sarri. “We have to try everything we can but it is not going to be easy especially against a team of such quality.”
