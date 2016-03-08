Sarri edges closer to Chelsea sack
18 March at 17:55Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has edged closer to the exit door following the club's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton during the weekend.
The Blues are sixth in the table, with chances of finishing inside the top four now diminishing with every passing game. They are yet to face Manchester United and Liverpool away from home.
While reports from the Daily Express stated that Sarri could be sacked over the international break, we understand that it can actually happen.
Roman Abramovich met with Marina Granovskaia after the game to discuss Sarri's future and we could well see a new manager at the Chelsea game after the international break.
The most viable path currently for life after Sarri seems Steve Holland, who is part of Gareth Southgate's England setup. He has also worked as a deputy of Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho, Rafa Benitez and Antonio Conte.
There is very little chance that Laurent Blanc joins Chelsea mid-season, if Sarri gets the sack.
