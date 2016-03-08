Sarri: 'Higuain will stay at Chelsea, he'll score many goals next season'
29 April at 12:55Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has indicated that he wants the club to sign Gonzalo Higuain next season as he feels the Argentine will score more goals.
The former Napoli man has struggled for goals during his ongoing stint at Chelsea, having only scored against relegated Huddersfield and Fulham and against mid-table Burnley so far in the Premier League. He looked out of touch in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.
After the game, Sarri was asked by BBC Sport about Higuain and how he intends to keep him at the club for next season.
The Italian said: " If Gonzalo will be here again next year? I do not know, I am not the market manager and therefore I cannot answer these questions. In theory yes, he will stay.
"For an attacker it is difficult to get used to the Premier League. Suarez at Liverpool in the first season scored only three goals, then 16 and then 24. It is difficult to adapt to this championship, I think that next season will be able to score a lot."
