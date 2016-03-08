Sarri: 'Higuain will stay at Chelsea, he'll score many goals next season'

29 April at 12:55
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has indicated that he wants the club to sign Gonzalo Higuain next season as he feels the Argentine will score more goals.

The former Napoli man has struggled for goals during his ongoing stint at Chelsea, having only scored against relegated Huddersfield and Fulham and against mid-table Burnley so far in the Premier League. He looked out of touch in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.

After the game, Sarri was asked by BBC Sport about Higuain and how he intends to keep him at the club for next season.

The Italian said: " If Gonzalo will be here again next year? I do not know, I am not the market manager and therefore I cannot answer these questions. In theory yes, he will stay.

"For an attacker it is difficult to get used to the Premier League. Suarez at Liverpool in the first season scored only three goals, then 16 and then 24. It is difficult to adapt to this championship, I think that next season will be able to score a lot."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.