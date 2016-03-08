Sarri hints at possible rotation against Brescia
23 September at 14:19Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has hinted that there can be rotation in the team for the next match against Brescia on Tuesday.
The Turin-based club will be playing their third match in the space of seven days and when asked whether there will be changes in the playing eleven, the former Chelsea manager said that he will decide about this after talking with the medical staff of the team.
“I want to gather all the data from the trainers and the doctors and assess the situation on a rational level,” said Sarri while talking to the media on Monday. “I believe continuity is important, but it is not the only thing. We will decide whether rotation is necessary tomorrow or not after evaluating the fitness of all players.”
Talking about star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible participation in the match, Sarri confirmed that the Portuguese international, who has played full 90 minutes in each of the team’s last two fixtures, will have his fitness evaluated before the team’s next match against Brescia on Tuesday.
"Ronaldo had a little adductor fatigue but it is normal,” said Sarri. “I will see his condition today in the training and then we will decide whether he will start tomorrow or not.”
Sarri went on to heaped praise on veteran midfielder Blaise Matuidi and also revealed that the team is missing veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini.
“Matuidi has become a very important player for tactical reasons,” he added.
“But if there is one player we are really missing, it is Chiellini.”
