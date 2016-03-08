Sarri: 'I made a mistake, Ronaldo played at an excellent level'

24 July at 17:15
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he made a mistake in the game against Inter but praised the level at which Cristiano Ronaldo played the game.

Juve did win the International Champions Cup friendly 4-3 on penalties after they were held to a 1-1 draw in normal time. Matthijs de Ligt scored an own goal in the first half but later drew level in the second-half through a Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick.

After the game, Sarri was talking to the press and he admitted that he made a mistake.

He said: "Progress compared to the last game? All in all we had a match similar to the one with Tottenham, with a first-half pace, forced to defend low. The first half hour of the second half we did it, with more courage, with pressure, in that phase of the game we took it in our hands, we have to improve our ability to put pressure forward to recover balls.

"I have to make him change his way of thinking on defense, games that leave the time they find. monstrous, the ground was not of an excellent standard. I made a mistake this morning, we only did 45 minutes of training with a monstrous temperature and we paid for it too, in the locker room I only said that you can accept all the errors from the point of view of the movements , but I didn't want to see passivity, we could be wrong, but defending forward and not backward and the boys have implemented this."

On Ronaldo, the Italian said: " Cristiano played the usual game of excellent level, we can improve a lot in the offensive phase and he can be even more emphasized by this."

