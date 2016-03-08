Sarri in crisis at Chelsea: summer return to Italy possible?
01 February at 11:30The English press is literally unleashed against Maurizio Sarri. The heavy 0-4 defeat of his team, on the day of the debut of Gonzalo Higuain in the Premier League, at the hands of Bournemouth has officially opened the crisis and many rumours have emerged regarding an increasingly worsening relationship between the Italian coach and many of his players.
After the attack on the team following the loss against Arsenal and the criticism against Eden Hazard, according to the Sun and Mirror, Sarri would have confessed to people close to him that he was deeply worried by the fact that many of his players do not listen to him anymore and are far behind in the learning process of his game system.
An environment that is anything but easy to manage, with Arsenal now on the same tally of points and Manchester United looming dangerously to -2. Failing to qualify for the Champions League for the second year in a row, with a risk of a market suspension in June for alleged irregularities committed in the registration of underage players, would put an end to the new project and automatically to the adventure of Sarri at the Stamford Bridge.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Messaggero, Sarri is the forbidden dream of Roma's management for the after Di Francesco. The Giallorossi coach is at risk, with Paulo Sousa or Christian Panucci as a caretaker manager ready to replace him in case of a loss against Milan. Di Francesco, however, has collected the renewed trust of Monchi and is ready to conclude the season before knowing his destiny.
