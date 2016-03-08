Sarri praises Inter’s Conte ahead of top-table clash
05 October at 17:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has heaped praise on league rivals Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte.
Both teams, who are placed on the first and second position on the league table, will go head-to-head on Saturday in a mouth-watering contest.
Sarri, while talking to the media on the eve of the match, expressed his admiration for his counterpart and labelled him as one of the ‘world’s best’ manager.
“He [Conte] is a great manager, surely amongst the world’s best,” he said. “He is also demonstrating this at Inter. However, tomorrow, I only see match of Juventus against Inter. I can't think of it as myself against Conte. Tomorrow, there is a beautiful match between two great teams.”
Both Inter and Juve are the only two unbeaten teams in the league competition till now. But Sarri believes that a single game cannot prove which team is the favourite to lift the title come the end of the season.
“In a single game you can never tell which team is favourite for the title,” said Sarri. “Inter are a strong team. They have a very solid defensive unit. In short they are a complete team and I expect a very tough competition tomorrow.”
Talking about what sort of impact a defeat might have on the league proceedings for either team, Sarri said: “How decisive is it? A number close to zero.”
When asked whether it is bothering him to see Inter at the top of table despite being so early in the competition, the former Chelsea manager responded by saying: “If a ranking at the beginning of October creates a psychological impact, it means that psychologically we are not ready to do great things."
