Sarri puts Hazard's Chelsea future in doubt and provides update on Juve and Inter target
23 January at 17:45Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to media ahaed of tomorrow’s Tottenham clash. The Italian tactician discussed Gonzalo Higuain’s imminent move to Chelsea (READ HERE) and gave a very important reply about the Blues’ star Eden Hazard: “He is more an individual player than a leader”, Sarri said.
“He is very important because he is a big player. I know he is discussing his future with the club but I don’t know anything more. He hasn’t decided if he wants to stay here or go somewhere else. Sometimes it can be frustrating for managers, I prefer him when he does the feet do the talking. For him it’s complicated to play only in one position. He likes to play football, he is a magnificent individual player”.
Sarri was also asked about the transfer target of Juventus and Inter Andreas Christensen: “He has a stomach ache. I don’t know why. Maybe he’s nervous. He always needs to go to the toilet, I don’t know what to say”.
