Sarri refuses to rule out Juventus move
28 May at 18:30Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has refused to give comments about his proposed move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
As Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed, the manager of the Blues has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady (READ MORE).
However, the 60-year-old, while talking to the media on the eve of the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku, said that he is fully committed towards guiding his team to glory in the all-important encounter on Wednesday.
“I want to think about the final only,” said Sarri as per Football.london in response to question about his links with Juve. “I have a contract with Chelsea for two more years so I don’t think now is the time to discuss about such things. Our focus is entirely on winning the final tomorrow.”
When asked about whether star midfielder N'Golo Kanté will take part in the final on Wednesday, Sarri said: “He is better today than yesterday so I guess it’s 50/50. But we are clearly in trouble with the midfielders. We have only three options for three positions. N’Golo is a very important player for us because he is our only outright defensive midfielder. We hope he will recover in time for the match.”
