Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is known to be one of the most brilliant managers in Europe for the style of play that his teams usually have. Empoli and Napoli were one of the most attractive teams to watch when the Italian was in charge.Detractors of the former Napoli boss, however, believe Sarri won't be able to match his amusing playing style withNow that Sarri is in charge of Chelsea he is expected to step up and try to win at least one trophy this season.The Italian, however, is trying to release the pressure for the Blues, a tactic that he had been using while in charge of Napoli as well.While at Napoli, Sarri insisted that: “I think that in this moment Liverpool and Manchester City are in another step compared to us. I think we can improve. My target isAt the moment for me, in my opinion, Liverpool and Manchester City are better than us", Sarri said after the Blues 4-1 win over Cardiff yesterday.The Premier League, however, is not the only target for the Blues who will also battle it out to win the FA Cup and the Europa League., let's see if Sarri will hide Chelsea's expectations to win something this season.